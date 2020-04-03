Bernard ‘Bernie’ R. Anderson, 83
“Bernie” R. Anderson, 83, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, in his home. A private family service will be held, with a graveside service at a later date.
Bernard Roger Anderson was born to Bernard and Isabelle (Rogers) Anderson on April 25, 1936 in Duluth, Minnesota. He grew up there and graduated from Denfield High School in 1954. Two years later he met the love of his life, Kathy Borgren. He drove the steam engine at the zoo and would often take her on dates riding the train.
Kathy and Bernard were united in marriage on July 20, 1957, at St. Clement’s Catholic Church in Duluth. The couple moved to Hoyt Lake, Minnesota, and he began working for Erie Mining Company as a journeyman electrician. He did correspondence classes in Hoyt Lake before their family moved to Wahpeton. There he furthered his education at NDSCS and graduated with his master’s degree in Electrical Engineering at NDSU.
He returned to NDSCS but this time as a professor and taught there for 35 years. During his summers off, he worked for Ottertail Power Company. He also started his own business called Andy’s Electric and was a successful investigator for insurance companies on their arson cases.
When he wasn’t working, Bernie loved to go to Florida for the winter, go on lots of cruises with Kathy with one of his favorite destinations being Alaska, was a NDSU team member, enjoyed watching Bison football, and spending time with his family. His amazing work ethic, ability to hold a conversation with anyone, and caring demeanor will truly be missed by his family and those who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathy Anderson; children, Judie (Doug) Madsen, Steve (Diane) Anderson, Karen (John) Pasko, Gary Anderson, and Angie Skyberg; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Shelley, Jesse, Kristen, Danielle, Andrew, Kaitlyn, Tru, Aspen, Jerzi, and Ryker; six great-grandchildren, Annie, Ira, Elway, Iverson, Arlo, and Rowan; brother, Larry (Jenny) Anderson; sisters-in-law, Midge Anderson and Mary Ellen Thiel; and many nieces and nephews.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Isabelle Anderson; brothers-in-law, Cal Borgren, Robert Thiel, and Robert Clarke; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Borgren and Audrey Clarke.
In lieu of flowers, please support St. John’s Elementary School or your favorite charity.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.