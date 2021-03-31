Bernard “Mike” Brophy, 88, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.

A public memorial service will be held in the coming days.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernard Brophy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

