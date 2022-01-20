Purchase Access

Bernice “Bernie” Constance Kugler, age 66, of Nashua, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, Jan.18, 2022, at her home, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley of Fargo, North Dakota.

Memorial gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Officiant will be Pastor Randy Spahr. 

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

