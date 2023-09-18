230919-p3-genereux-obit

Bernice Emelia (Nerva) Genereux, 99, of Willmar, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Willmar.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, at the Church of St. Mary in Willmar. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, at St. Anthony Cemetery in Terrebonne. The visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and will continue one hour before Mass on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Rice Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Load entries