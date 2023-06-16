Bernice Oliver, 99

Bernice K. Oliver, 99, of Wahpeton, passed away on June 4, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Evergreen Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Pastor Peder Anderson will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
Bernice Keeney was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, to Guy and Anna (Croll) Keeney on March 2, 1924. She graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1942, and then attended business school in St. Cloud. She worked for Metzroth Men’s Clothing Store in St. Cloud after business college.
She married Charles “Bud” Oliver on Feb. 1, 1947, at the First Methodist Church in St. Cloud. The couple made their home in Wahpeton. Bernice worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1948-50. She left work to raise their children, and then in 1960, she began working for the telephone company in the business office again, and worked until 1979, when she retired. Bernice has volunteered at St. Francis Medical Center for many years in the X-Ray Department. She and Bud would winter in Mission-McAllen, Texas for many years. Bud passed away Aug. 8, 1985, and she continued to reside in Wahpeton, and for two years continued going to Texas.
Bernice was an avid bowler, attending three national tournaments and several state tournaments. She also enjoyed playing cards, dining out, crocheting and having coffee with the Merry Widows Group.
She was a member of Evergreen United Methodist Church, serving as a former Sunday School teacher, and an active member of the Hope Circle. She was a member of the Wahpeton VFW Auxiliary, Wahpeton American Legion Auxiliary, and Eagles Auxiliary, where she served as a Vice-President, Inside Guard, and a past Chaplain.
Bernice is survived by her children, Gary (Karen) Oliver, Grants Pass, Oregon, Renee (Paul) Drewlow, Wahpeton; grandchildren, Joy Nelson, RaeAnn Drewlow, Sonya Oliver, Sean Oliver; great grandchildren, Zander and Zalia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Anna; her husband, Charles “Bud”; son, Tim; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara (Alvin Sr.) Foote; sisters, Florence, Doris, Francis, Gladys, Izetta; brothers, Cecil, Donald, and her infant brother, Wayland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Chahinkapa Zoo.
