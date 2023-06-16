Bernice Oliver, 99

Bernice K. Oliver, 99, of Wahpeton, passed away on June 4, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center, Wahpeton. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at Evergreen Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Pastor Peder Anderson will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

