Bernie R. Anderson, 83

Bernie R. Anderson, 83, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.

A private family service will be held, with a graveside service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

