Betty "Betz" Krueger, 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge.
Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, with a Recitation of the Rosary following the visitation at the church. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at St. John's Catholic Church, Wahpeton, with a visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the funeral. Father Dale Lagodinski will be officiating the service.
Betty Lou Ann Krump was born Jan. 23, 1933, in Fairmount, North Dakota, the youngest of five children born to Christopher and Anna (Berg) Krump. She was baptized and confirmed at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fairmount. She grew up in Sonora, North Dakota, and graduated from St. Francis Academy in Hankinson, North Dakota, in 1951. She went to the North Dakota State School of Science (NDSSS) in Wahpeton, and earned a degree as an LPN in 1953. After earning her degree, she began working for St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge.
On June 30, 1954, Betty married Glen Krueger. The couple first met at the American Legion Pavilion in Breckenridge while Glen was home on leave from the Army. After his discharge in January 1956, they settled on their farm in Mitchell Township. They farmed there and raised their seven children: Denielle, Evan, Celene, Tarasia, Quandee, Ryan, and Anicia. Betty was an amazing mother and true farm wife. She could often be found on the tractor doing fieldwork and hauling grain to the elevators and for storage on the farm. Betty had large vegetable gardens and she loved a clean, well-manicured farmyard.
When the last of the children were in high school, Betty went back to work part-time as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge. She loved being a nurse and enjoyed caring for patients. In 1997, after over 40 years of living on the farm, Betty and Glen retired and moved to Breckenridge where they built a new house. They were very involved with the Eagles Club in Wahpeton and volunteered in the kitchen for many events. Betty was a proud Eagles Auxiliary member, serving as Madam President, as well as other offices and the honor guard. She attended both St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge, and St. John’s Catholic Church, Wahpeton. Betty had a strong Catholic faith and loved her churches.
Betty had a passion for gathering family history information and collecting old family photos. On their many winter trips, she would convince Glen to stop at cemeteries and visit relatives so she could gather more details for her genealogy research. Many family members have since requested copies of the Family Tree that Betty had put together over the years.
Betty was a social person and enjoyed visiting with people. She was proud to be the mother of seven children. She had a special gift for remembering people’s names, their family members, birthdays, and anniversaries.
Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, Glen; her seven children, Denielle (Greg) Winskowski of Pennington, Minnesota, Evan (Gregg) Roeder of Moorhead, Minnesota, Celene (Dave) Sedlacek of Baxter, Minnesota, Tarasia (Glen) Baker of Breckenridge, Quandee (John) Laufersweiler of Brainerd, Minnesota, Ryan Krueger of Brainerd, and Anicia (David) Peterson of Pine River, Minnesota; her 10 grandchildren, Heather Winskowski, Dawn (Chris) Eklund, Ayla (Nathan) Kranz, Brooke (Ethan) Barthel, Kyle Roeder, Andrea (Travis) Snyder, Jared Sedlacek, Zachery Knoblauch, Andrew Koering, and Jordyn Peterson; her eight great-grandchildren, Addeline, Emmy, Wade, Arya, Levi, Gwen, Kitt, and Emma; her sister-in-law, Delores (Virlyn) Strander; and her many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph; sisters, Leona (Carl) Krause, Marie (Louie) Schiltz, and Doris (Gordon) Griggs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
