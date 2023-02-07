Betty J. Gaulrapp, 84

Betty J. Gaulrapp, 84, Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Wheaton, Minnesota, and Browns Valley, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Essentia Health in Fargo.

Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota. The service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Gaulrapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
