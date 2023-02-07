Betty J. Gaulrapp, 84, Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Wheaton, Minnesota, and Browns Valley, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Essentia Health in Fargo.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m. at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota. The service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery, Wheaton.
Betty Jane was born May 1, 1938, to William R. and Clara (Silberberger) Edwards in Browns Valley. She attended school in Browns Valley and graduated from high school in 1958.
On July 10, 1965, Betty married Edward Gaulrapp and the two made their home in Wheaton. Betty worked at the Traverse Care Center in Wheaton as a nursing assistant for many years and enjoyed taking care of and getting to know the residents. Edward passed away Dec. 15, 1985.
In the spring of 1999, Betty met the second love of her life, Kenneth Nelk. Together they enjoyed gardening, fishing, and their camping trips throughout the summer and winter travels to California. Betty also loved spending time with friends and family.
In 2017, Kenny and Betty moved to the Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge, Minnesota. Kenny passed away Dec. 16, 2020.
Survivors include her brother, Wayne Edwards of Kalamazoo, Michigan; several nieces and nephews; and the Lawrence and Ramona Lehman family where she will always be known and loved as Grandma Betty.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, William and Clara and siblings, Doris, Linda, Della, Thelma, Shirley, Donna, Verlin, Myron, Harold, Jerry, and Richard.
Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt is entrusted with arrangements.
