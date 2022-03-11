Betty Johanson, 68

Betty D. Johanson, 68, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Rev. Ross Fritz will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date. A live stream of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website.
Betty Darlene Johnson was born March 30, 1953, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Hilding and Erma (Bladow) Johnson. She grew up in Wahpeton, graduating in 1971 from Wahpeton High School and then attended NDSSS.
Betty married Bernie Johanson on Aug. 5, 1972. They resided in Gwinner, North Dakota, for a short time before moving back to Wahpeton.
Betty was a very dedicated employee for 34 years at Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op, and she considered them her second family. She was an avid shopper, enjoyed watching talk shows, going for walks, and taking the Corvette convertible for drives on nice days. Betty cherished her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved Christmas and all holidays, and being at Otter Tail Lake on the pontoon, and watching the sunsets from their deck.
She will be forever missed by her husband of 49 years, Bernie Johanson; her children, Stacey Yahnke, Gavin (Melissa) Johanson, and Cheryl Johanson; grandchildren, Lexi, Brooke and Jace Johanson, and Drew and Alayna Yahnke; and her sister, Ruth (Gary) Barth.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Hilding and Erma Johnson; and siblings, Connie Doll and Ed Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to CHI Health at Home Hospice or Roger Maris Cancer Center.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, is entrusted with arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.