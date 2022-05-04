Betty LeNoue, 91

Betty LeNoue, 91

Betty LeNoue, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 with family by her side at Bethany on University, Fargo, North Dakota.

Services pending.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

