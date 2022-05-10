Betty LeNoue, 91, was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, caregiver, friend, and lifelong resident of Breckenridge, Minnesota. She left this world on May 4, 2022, surrounded by family after a hard-fought battle with Lewey Body Dementia. At the time of her passing, she was residing at Bethany in Fargo.
Mom’s celebration of life will begin with a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 16, with a time for sharing memories at 7 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Her going away party will be held Tuesday, May 17 with visitation from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. Livestreaming of the service can be found at www.josephvertinandsons.com. This is a celebration and we ask everyone to dress in bright and happy colors. You know, she will be watching.
According to Betty, she was born to Fred and Inga (Bjerkebek) Andel in Breckenridge, on Feb. 6, 1931. However, when looking at her birth certificate, we noted her date of birth was listed as Feb. 5. When asked about this, Betty was quick to tell us that “the birth certificate was wrong.”
Mom had a simple and modest life growing up on the family farm which instilled the hard-working ethic she carried throughout her lifetime. Understanding the importance of family, faith, friendships, helping others, and showing affection are some of the values our parents instilled in all of us.
On Nov. 24, 1952, Betty married Lloyd LeNoue in Kent, Minnesota, and they began their 39 years of marriage. They worked as a team throughout their marriage and together raised five children. Sundays were regularly filled with playing cards, visiting with friends, taking country drives, and the occasional treat at the A&W. Most times you could find Mom bowling, helping out at church, cooking suppers, dancing, attending sporting events, or enjoying sitting on her front porch watching the people go by.
Our house became a second home to many others as Mom provided daycare for almost thirty years. Mom and Dad opened their door to many, welcoming family for extended periods, student teachers, and there always seemed to be a stray animal with us while Mom searched for their new home. Home-cooked meals, routine schedules, and chocolate chip cookies were staples that could always be found.
Mom will be missed by her children, Cindi (Dick) Knipfer, Gilbert, Minnesota; Barry (Sue) LeNoue, Breckenridge; Connie (Dan) Klug, West Fargo, North Dakota; Echo (Steve) Santos, Weyerhaeuser, Wisconsin; Heidi Arnhalt, Breckenridge; grandchildren Christopher (Jodee) Knipfer, Scott (Hannah Warren), Zeb LeNoue (Janey Bulson), Morgan LeNoue (Connor Yaggie), Kenzie LeNoue (Cole Gilles), Jace LeNoue, Allie (Mark) Dunham, Andrea Klug (Garrett Hendrickson), Brendan Klug, Tyler Santos, Ryan Santos, Nathan Santos (Natalie Koehler), Michelle Arnhalt (Carson Yaggie), Lucas Arnhalt, Kaitlin Arnhalt, and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, infant daughter Brenda Marie, sister LuVerne Frigen, brother Merrill Andel, and parents Fred and Inga Andel.
A private family burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials be made to Riverside Cemetery, PO Box 344, Breckenridge, MN 56520. Prior to her decline, Mom became involved in helping maintain and improve the cemetery and we want her new hangout to be looking it’s best at all times.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren. We are at peace knowing she is reunited with Dad, Bernie, and our Lord.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.