Betty Scheuffele, 85
Betty Scheuffele, 85, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully in her home under the care of CHI Hospice in the late evening on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with her funeral service starting at 11 a.m. and officiated by Pastor Matthew Tooman. A livestream of her service will be available on her obituary page.
Betty attended school in rural Ashley, North Dakota. She married John Scheuffele on July 11, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashley. They moved to Wahpeton, in May of 1957, and she has been an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since that time. She worked in the Central School Cafeteria for a few years while attending NDSSS night time continuing education courses that ultimately led to her career at the Richland County Courthouse as Deputy Clerk of Court and then Clerk of Court from 1969 — 1997.
She lived a full life of faith, family, friends, travel, music and involvement in many areas of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Betty Scheuffele will live on through her daughter Julene (Nickolas) Fazio; her grandson, Ryan (Megan) Hussey; her siblings, Deloris Lux and Gideon (Lorraine) Becker; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Christina Becker; her husband, John Scheuffele; her son, Johnnie Paul Scheuffele; her sister Judy Walz; and her brothers, Clarence and Willis Becker.
Betty’s family would also like to thank Pastor Tooman for his kindness and support in Betty’s final days.
In lieu of flowers, Betty’s family asks donations be made to Mission Central in her honor, https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/0ruk6Q?vid=wgye7/.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
