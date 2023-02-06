Bev A. Vig, 62
Bev A. Vig, 62, Veblen, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Sanford Webster Medical Center.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Veblen with Rev. Karie Geyer officiating.
Burial will be in the Veblen Cemetery. Special honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Wyatt, Mariah, and Laken; and her step-grandchildren, Noah, Ella, Johanna, and Zachariah. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be Wyatt Tosse, Zachary Dalberg, Charlie Dalberg, Bennie Dalberg, Brandon Hornseth, Bill Anderson, Noah Larson, and Bradley Dalberg.
Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church and will continue Wednesday afternoon one hour prior to the service.
Beverly (Bev) Ann Dalberg was born on May 17, 1960, in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Ole and Alice (Bilben) Dalberg. She was baptized on Feb. 14, 1961, at Bethel Lutheran Church, and confirmed in 1975, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. Bev graduated from Veblen High School in 1978. She was so proud to be a daughter of a farmer.
Bev and Rodrick Hornseth were united in marriage on Feb. 10, 1979. Together they were blessed with two children. They were married until April 1995, when Rodrick lost his battle to cancer.
Bev and Dennis Vig were united in marriage on Oct. 24, 1998. Following their wedding, they enjoyed a honeymoon trip to Hawaii. Together they enjoyed a trip to Nashville to see Elvis’s place, a trip to California, a trip to Florida to see Walt Disney World, and trips with friends to Las Vegas. Seeing the ice sculptures in Detroit Lakes was a special memory. She also enjoyed watching their grandkids participate in activities. Watching their grandchildren on the court, or on the field, or in the pool was very much enjoyed.
Another highlight of Bev’s life was winning a four-wheeler during Dairy Days in Veblen. She always had a love for horses and really enjoyed spending time at Canyon Ranch. She also liked mowing lawn on their John Deere tractor. Bev enjoyed decorating for holidays with her “blow molds” and “gnomes.” Baking cookies, going for golf cart rides, bike rides, and playing games with her grandchildren was always a favorite time for her. She loved her grandchildren very much. Bev was a full-blooded Norwegian and loved all the different Norwegian foods. Going to parades and watching fireworks was also very much enjoyed. Bev was such a kind, caring person who always put others first. She never forgot a birthday, and always found the perfect card.
Through the years, Bev worked as a dispatcher for the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office. Bev worked for Evan Mussetter as a receptionist for Sisseton Auto. She really enjoyed selling cars. Bev worked at the Northern Lights Inn in Britton, South Dakota, for the last 14 years. She enjoyed meeting new faces of people that stayed there. Over the years, Bev served on city and church council. She enjoyed bowling on leagues in Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and Sisseton, South Dakota.
Left to cherish Bev’s memory are her husband, Dennis Vig of Veblen; two children, Tom (Jesyka) Hornseth of Wahpeton, North Dakota, and April (Shawn) Tosse of Britton; the most special grandchildren, Wyatt, Mariah, and Laken; one stepson, Troy (Cathy) Larson of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; and the most special step-grandchildren, Noah, Ella, Johanna, and Zachariah. She is also survived by her siblings, Mavis (Darwin) Osterman, Ardes (Jerry) Bybee, Norman (Kathy) Dalberg, Lorraine (Carlton) Fletcher, Gail Kelly, and Connie (Kermit) Anderson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Brad Griggs, Melissa Dalberg, Jerry (Rose) Hornseth, Neal (Karen) Hornseth, Lugene (Steve) Knock, Terry Hornseth, Darrell (Lois) Vig, Jeff (Denise) Vig, Cheryl (Ron) Deutsch, Sandra Danaher, and John (Kim) Vig; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; first husband, Rodrick; sisters, Joanne Roth and Elaine Griggs; brother, Harold Dalberg; and brothers-in-law, Phil Peterson, Keith Kelly, and Howard Roth.
The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.