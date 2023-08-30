230831-p3-peters-obit

Beverly Ann Peters (Bev), 65, passed away, in Horace, North Dakota, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. She passed in the arms of her loving husband Leland Peters. Cause of death was Angiosarcoma. Her determination, fight, and love of life allowed her and her family and friends much more time than any doctors ever imagined.

Bev is survived by husband, Leland, Horace, mother Marcella Halvorson, Fargo, son Brian Beyer and wife Jamie Beyer, grandson Dylan Beyer, granddaughter Isabella Beyer, grandson Henry Beyer, son Daniel Beyer with Ashley Fudge, Lanie Castor and grandson Hunter Smith, daughter Chelsie Sitzer and husband Arnold Sitzer, grandson Landyn Sitzer, granddaughter Jocelyn Sitzer, daughter Tori Desotel with Adam Grieger, daughter Chelsi Desotel with Clinton Zenzius grandson Easton Kortie, granddaughter Lydia Zenzius, son Elijah Peters, son Isaiah Peters, brother Duane Halvorson and wife Sandy Halvorson, sister Bonnie and dear friend Brad, and many nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Peters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries