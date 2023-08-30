Beverly Ann Peters (Bev), 65, passed away, in Horace, North Dakota, Sunday Aug. 27, 2023. She passed in the arms of her loving husband Leland Peters. Cause of death was Angiosarcoma. Her determination, fight, and love of life allowed her and her family and friends much more time than any doctors ever imagined.
Bev is survived by husband, Leland, Horace, mother Marcella Halvorson, Fargo, son Brian Beyer and wife Jamie Beyer, grandson Dylan Beyer, granddaughter Isabella Beyer, grandson Henry Beyer, son Daniel Beyer with Ashley Fudge, Lanie Castor and grandson Hunter Smith, daughter Chelsie Sitzer and husband Arnold Sitzer, grandson Landyn Sitzer, granddaughter Jocelyn Sitzer, daughter Tori Desotel with Adam Grieger, daughter Chelsi Desotel with Clinton Zenzius grandson Easton Kortie, granddaughter Lydia Zenzius, son Elijah Peters, son Isaiah Peters, brother Duane Halvorson and wife Sandy Halvorson, sister Bonnie and dear friend Brad, and many nieces and nephews.
Bev was preceded in death by her father Clarence Halvorson, brother Donald Halvorson, and brother Roger Halvorson.
Honorary Pallbearers are all of Bev’s Grandchildren whom she loved so dearly. Her Grandchildren will forever love and adore their Grandmother.
Bev was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on May 2, 1958. She lived her entire life for her children, grandchildren, daycare children and foster children. Bev graduated from Breckenridge High School and immediately started her family with former husband, Jerry Beyer. Bev had two children with Jerry (sons Brian and Daniel). She married Leland Peters on June 20, 1985, in Moorhead, Minnesota. Together they had Chelsie Peters in 1987. Bev and Lee took Guardianship of Chelsi Desotel and Tori Desotel in 2004 and adopted Elijah and Isaiah Peters in 2005.
Bev’s love for her children made the decision easy to have a daycare in her home for over 40 years. Bev and Lee raised their kids and so many more together in their home in Horace. It was not uncommon throughout the years to be at their home and 15 or so kids might be present. Many times there was the allowed amount of daycare children, her own children and their friends all in their home at 629 Willow Court. Their home was literally the place to be in the neighborhood. Not only did she provide and care for these kids, she baked, cooked and was delighted to provide for them all. The idea of “the more the merrier” was definitely common.
What brought Bev greatest joy might drive most parents or caregivers crazy. Bev and Lee started foster care as well and over nearly a 20-year span, they cared for over 70 children. Bev literally would have adopted them all if she could have. Bev had so much love in her heart and soul for kids. Bev lived her life selflessly until the day she passed. She was always holding on or fighting this battle for the next event or birthday or something for the kids. It is with great sadness that a person with so much care for others has left us too early. Her impact on all of us is profound.
Visitation will take place Friday Sept. 1, 2023, from 10-11:30 am. Following the Visitation will be a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. at West Funeral Home in West Fargo, North Dakota. Bev asks that any donations or memorial gifts be made out to Bevy’s Giving Tree. Bevy’s Giving Tree will provide gifts during the holiday season for kids less fortunate, foster kids, and kids battling disease. Her legacy will continue to impact children forever.
