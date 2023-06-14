Beverly O'Shea, 88

We are saddened to announce the death of our beloved wife and mother, Beverly Ellen (Meyer) O’Shea, of Grand Forks, who died peacefully, at the age of 88 years on May 27, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with family at her side.

