Beverly O’Shea, 88
We are saddened to announce the death of our beloved wife and mother, Beverly Ellen (Meyer) O’Shea, of Grand Forks, who died peacefully, at the age of 88 years on May 27, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with family at her side.
“Bev” was born on March 2, 1935 in Wahpeton, and grew up on the family farm near Fairmount (Richland County), North Dakota. She attended Valley City State Teacher’s College, and subsequently taught in rural schools near Fairmount and Wahpeton, as well as in Garrison, Riverdale, and Glenburn, North Dakota. While teaching in Garrison, she met Daniel O’Shea, and they were married on Aug. 18, 1956. They also lived in Minot, Riverdale, and Williston, North Dakota before moving to Grand Forks in 1966, where they raised four children and lived many years.
Bev finished her Bachelor’s Degree at UND, and later earned a Master’s in Speech-Language Pathology in 1975. She started her new career at the UND Rehabilitation Hospital, eventually serving as Director of the Communication Disorders Dept. She found it so rewarding to work with her adult patients with neurological impairments. After retirement in 1995, she and Dan moved to a home they built on Woman Lake, MN, where they enjoyed lake life for ten years before returning to Grand Forks permanently. Bev was an avid reader and gardener, and loved birds, wildlife, and nature. She was a loyal UND sports fan, enthusiastically supporting the teams with Dan over the years.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Daniel R. O’Shea; brother, Bernard Meyer, Wahpeton, & The Woodlands, Texas; her four children, Colin (Lorraine) O’Shea, East Grand Forks, Minnesota; David (Connie) O’Shea, Nisswa, Minnesota; Kerry (Richard) Moore, Oklahoma CityK; and Daniel (May) O’Shea, Frisco, Texas; grandchildren, Brian O’Shea, Brendan O’Shea, Keenan O’Shea, Kaitlyn O’Shea, Rachel (O’Shea) Marsh, James O’Shea, Megan O’Shea, Chad O’Shea, Rickey Moore, Emily (Moore) Robinson, Christopher Moore, Matthew O’Shea and Daniel O’Shea; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Elsie Meyer; and her dear sister-in-law, Lethe Meyer.
