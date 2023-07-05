Beverly Ranuva, 88
Beverly Joan (Johnson) Ranuva, age 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at St. Gerard’s Community of Care in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Services will take place at 10 a.m., Monday, July 10, 2023, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. There will be visitation one hour prior. Pastor Dominic Warne will officiate.
Beverly was born on Nov. 28, 1934, in Dwight, North Dakota, to Ludwig Johnson and Margaret and Peter Jacobs. She grew up in a loving home alongside her siblings Adeline Maley, Luella Baumgart, Geri Simmons, Kathy Svihl, Richard Jacobs, Virgil Johnson, Gene Johnson, and half-brother Tom Jacobs. On Nov. 25, 1968, Beverly was united in marriage to Donald Ranuva in Minneapolis. They made their home in Breckenridge.
She graduated from Breckenridge High School before furthering her education at a college in Kansas City. Beverly’s love for hospitality led her to pursue a career that involved caring for others. In the early 1980s, she worked at Scotwood Motel in Breckenridge and later at the Starlite Motel in Wahpeton. She always found joy in ensuring the comfort and well-being of others and extended this passion by cleaning people’s homes throughout the area.
Beverly’s dedication to serving others extended beyond her professional life. She proudly served as a typist in the United States Army from February 1959 to April 1962. Impressed by her commitment and skills, she reenlisted from May 1963 to May 1966. During her time in the army, Beverly was stationed at Fort Leavenworth in Missouri and served overseas in Germany. Her exemplary service was recognized with four stripes — a testament to her hard work and commitment.
In addition to her military service and career accomplishments, Beverly had many interests that brought joy to her life. She enjoyed spending time working on crossword puzzles, taking leisurely bike rides through scenic paths and eagerly tuning in to watch the beloved game show, “Wheel of Fortune.” These hobbies were a testament to her keen intellect and love for gentle entertainment.
Family meant the world to Beverly, and she cherished the moments spent with loved ones. She was preceded in death by her father, Ludwig Johnson; her mother and step-father, Margaret and Peter Jacobs; her loving husband, Donald Ranuva; her siblings, Adeline Maley, Virgil Johnson, and Gene Johnson; and half-brother Tom Jacobs. Their memories will forever be held dear by those who knew Beverly.
Beverly leaves behind her daughter, Chrisie Ranuva, of Breckenridge, who will carry on her mother’s legacy of love and kindness. She is also survived by her sisters: Luella Baumgart of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota; Geri Simmons of Gainesville, Florida; Kathy Svihl of Cannon Falls, Minnesota; as well as her half-brother Richard Jacobs of Prescott Valley, Arizona. Many loving nieces and nephews also join in mourning the loss while cherishing the beautiful memories they had with Beverly.
