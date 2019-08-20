Beverly “Sue” Miller, 91, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at her home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral service at Evergreen United Methodist Church in Wahpeton. Pastor Jen Tyler will officiate the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
