Beverly Swenson, 84

Beverly Ann Swenson, formerly of West Fargo, North Dakota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away after a brief illness at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota, on May 5, 2023, one day before her 85th birthday.
She was born in Hankinson, North Dakota, to Joseph and Mavis Hanson in 1938. She graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1956, moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, married Robert Hinrichs and had two daughters. Following their divorce, she moved to Fargo, North Dakota, and met and married Wally Swenson in 1970. They made their home in Wahpeton. They were married until his passing in 1997.
She worked at Red River Valley Clinic as an x-ray technician, then later was the owner of two clothing stores: the Stork Shop in Wahpeton and the Right Angle in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
She worked for Drs. Jack Pfister and Joan Pope as a dental assistant. In 2000 she moved to Fargo, where she was employed by Macy’s full time and Chico’s part time, until her retirement in 2019. She then moved to Minnetonka, Minnesota, to be closer to family.
Beverly had a wonderful sense of humor. She loved reading, playing bridge, dancing and listening to Big Band music.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Hanson.
She is survived by her two daughters — Beth (Steve) Stelton of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Robyn (Edward) Johnson of Minnetonka — along with two sisters: Polly Stephens of Alexandria, Minnesota, and Jennifer (Jim) Jordan of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, as well as many “cousins,” nieces, nephews and close friends.
She always had a smile for everyone she met.
Beverly’s final act of love and kindness in this life was donating her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School.
Her Celebration of Life is pending.
