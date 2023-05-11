Beverly Swenson, 84

Beverly Ann Swenson, formerly of West Fargo, North Dakota, and Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away after a brief illness at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota, on May 5, 2023, one day before her 85th birthday.

She was born in Hankinson, North Dakota, to Joseph and Mavis Hanson in 1938. She graduated from Wahpeton High School in 1956, moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, married Robert Hinrichs and had two daughters. Following their divorce, she moved to Fargo, North Dakota, and met and married Wally Swenson in 1970. They made their home in Wahpeton. They were married until his passing in 1997.

