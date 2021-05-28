Blayne Helgeson, 81, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, with his loving wife at his side.
His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties, https://www.facebook.com/hsrwc/, or your favorite charity.
Blayne Farrell Helgeson was born on July 11, 1939, in Waukon, Iowa. Later he moved with his family to Milaca, Minnesota, where he attended elementary school. Blayne was a rambunctious, adventurous and daring kid. With so much energy, hockey was his sport of choice, and he was a menace on the ice. Blayne was in eighth grade when his family moved to Hankinson, North Dakota, where his father, Grant and his mother, Fern, owned and operated The Hankinson News. Blayne was 6’6” as a teen, and a star athlete on the Hankinson Pirates basketball team. He also played football for the Pirates. Blayne was passionate about his cars. He loved to customize his cars and even participated in a drag race or two. Blayne was an avid pheasant hunter and found the local geography bountiful. With the family’s thriving newspaper business, of course he was expected to work at the “shop” where he learned journalism, newspaper operations and printing skills.
Blayne graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1961 with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism. He landed a job in the Minneapolis metro area with the Shakopee Sun Times and later the North Hennepin Post. A young lady named Carol Goebel was placing an ad in the paper for a social organization called the “Tip Toppers” club, a social organization for tall people. Ms. Goebel met Blayne and convinced him to join the club. This was the genesis of a beautiful and lifelong love story. Blayne and Carol went out on a date and he just knew she was “the one.” They were engaged one week later and married on Jan. 4, 1963. That crazy love story lasted for 58 years!
Blayne and Carol moved to Breckenridge, after their daughter Sheila was born in Minneapolis. Two and a half years later their son Tom was born in Breckenridge. Blayne was a member of the National Guard and transferred to the Wahpeton unit when they moved. A newspaperman at heart, he worked for the twin town’s newspapers through all their various name changes but most recently, the County Press. It was not uncommon to hear him running out of the house in the middle of the night for a breaking news story. Specializing in fire photography, Blayne had a “fire phone” in the house and when that rang, he responded immediately. In 1974, Blayne changed careers and joined the North Dakota State College of Science as the Director of Public Relations. He enjoyed working for the college and was often overwhelmed with work. He thrived in that environment and finally retired from NDSCS in 2002.
Blayne’s hobbies and passions included traveling all around the U.S. during the month of July and camping with his family, first in tents and later in a mini-home RV. He and Carol loved riding his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle with the Rough Riders, a local motorcycling club, where he met many lifelong friends, “salt of the earth” people. He was an avid sports and music fan, attending many Breckenridge Cowboys and Cowgirls and NDSCS Wildcats sporting events. Breckenridge Lutheran Church was their spiritual home and a big part of their life. They were faithful and generous in their giving and their time, volunteering for any activity requested. Over the past year, they tuned in every week to channel 12 to watch the services, mom would even sing the hymns. They enjoyed attending local concerts and were perennial ticket holders for the WE Fest concerts. Blayne was called “the Energizer Bunny” by his family as he just didn’t quit when it came to yard work and landscaping, nobody worked harder. Woodworking was also a passion of Blayne’s and many of the furniture pieces in his house were handcrafted by him. Blayne is also an animal lover and was never without his faithful canine and feline companions. His pets were part of the family 100 percent. Blayne continued writing even after retirement, helping organizations with various newsletters, programs, and various project. He was an active member of the local Kiwanis Club and served as Secretary for many years. He also was elected as Lt. Governor of the Kiwanis organization. Blayne was a Master Mason and active member of Fairmount Tri-State Lodge No. 37 and the El Zagel Shrine in Fargo. For several years following his retirement he enjoyed coaching for the Breckenridge Speech Team.
Surviving Blayne is his wife, Carol; his daughter, Sheila; his son, Thomas and daughter in law, Callie-ann; and his beloved grandchildren; Makenna (Nicholas), Kevin, and Matthew; and his dogs and cats. He blessed us with his life and left us with a legacy of living life to the fullest. We will mourn his loss, celebrate his life, cherish his memories and honor his legacy.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.