Bonny Jean Letizia, 72, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at North Valley Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona.
A graveside service will be held at the Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Dwight, North Dakota, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, followed by a gathering to celebrate her life, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, 224 6th St. N, Wahpeton, at noon.
Bonny was born on Nov. 25, 1947 to Thomas and Martha (Johnston) Manikowske of Wahpeton. She attended Wahpeton schools, graduating in 1965. In 1969, she graduated from the University of North Dakota, with a degree in nursing. She spent over 40 years as a nurse, caring for the sick and injured of Louisville, KY, before becoming a traveling nurse in California. She retired to Prescott, Arizona and later was moved to assisted living in Phoenix.
Bonny loved her family dearly and was fond of all animals, especially horses. She was a Bridge Life Master and taught others in her family to play bridge as well.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents and father, Thomas. Survivors include her son, Kevin Spencer of Louisville, Kentucky; mother, Martha Manikowske, of Wahpeton; sister, Penny Wheat, Ojai, California; brother, Tom (Jan) Manikowske, Fargo, North Dakota and nephew, Mack Wheat of Las Vegas, Nevada.
For those with COVID-19 issues or concerns, a live-stream will be made of the graveside service at www.VertinMunson.com where condolences to the family may also be left.
