Bonny Letizia, 72, of the Prescott/Phoenix, Arizona, area and formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in Phoenix.
A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Dwight, North Dakota, followed by a gathering at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota, where her final care has been entrusted.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a live stream of the service will also be held at that website on the day of the service. Condolences may be left at www.vertinmunson.com.
