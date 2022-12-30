Brad Erickson, 67

Brad William Erickson, 67, of Doran, Minnesota, died, Dec. 24, 2022.
Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home Chapel in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, with visitation one-hour prior to the service, led by Reverend Julie Carlson.
Interment will be at Vukku Lutheran Cemetery, rural Doran.
Brad was born Dec. 18, 1955, to Warren and Marjorie (Sether) Erickson in Fergus Falls. He grew up on a farm in Western Township. He attended Campbell-Tintah High School, graduating in 1974. After high school he attended the ag program at the University of Crookston. In 1972, Brad began farming with his parents, continuing to farm until 2020 when he retired. Farming was Brad’s life.
He loved ice fishing, golfing, softball, snowmobiling, and spending time in Arizona. He loved to support the Minnesota Vikings. Brad was a handyman and loved the outdoors. He was a life member of Vukku Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed.
Preceding him in death were his father, Warren; brother, Dale, and two nephews, David and Nathan.
Brad is survived by his mother, Marge of Fergus Falls; two sisters, Diane (Bruce) Hagen of Barnesville and Rebecca (Rex) Johnson of Sebeka; one brother, Daniel (Linda) Erickson of Underwood, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
