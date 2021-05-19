Brad William Giddings, 63, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Crookston, Minnesota, and most recently, Farmstead Living in Moorhead, Minnesota, left this earth on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.
A live stream of Brad's services will be available on the funeral home's website, www.josephvertinandsons.com. The prayer service live stream will begin at 7p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, and the funeral mass live stream will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021.
He was born on February 20, 1958, in Breckenridge as the fourth of six children to Ray and Ruth Giddings. Brad attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated a proud Cowboy from Breckenridge High School in 1976. He participated in cross country and track while in high school and enjoyed the neighborhood games of hockey, broomball, baseball, basketball, and football. Brad graduated from NDSCS in Wahpeton with an Electronics degree; however, health issues never allowed him to pursue his work passion.
Brad met his soul mate Karen Donarski of Crookston in 1983. They did not have any children but their many nieces and nephews were very special to them. Brad and Karen went everywhere together, including attending Saturday night mass, going to rummage sales and medical appointments, taking long drives in the country, visiting family and friends, and eating out. He loved to watch sports especially Bison football, Twins, Vikings, Wild, and Timberwolves. Brad had a love for 1970’s-80’s music and had an extensive collection. He was well read and loved to socialize on many historical and current topics.
He is survived by his soulmate, Karen Donarski, Crookston, Minnesota; sister, and caregiver, Nancy (Jim) Grotluschen, Kent, Minnesota; brothers, Scott (Susan) Woodway, Texas; Mark (Diane) Lake Park, Minnesota, Spencer (Lorri), Bismarck, North Dakota, and Brian (Ardis), Ocala, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents, Ray (1999) and Ruth (2010) Giddings; and nephew, Shane Hellman (2021).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
