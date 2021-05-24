Brad William Giddings, 63, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Crookston, Minnesota, and most recently, Farmstead Living in Moorhead, Minnesota, left this earth on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, followed by his 7 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, followed by his 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Fr. Leo Moenkedick will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
A livestream of Brad’s services will be available on the funeral home’s website, www.josephvertinandsons.com. The prayer service livestream will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, and the funeral mass live stream will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
