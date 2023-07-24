Bradley Raguse, 61

Bradley Raguse, age 61, of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 surrounded by family at his residence in Wheaton under hospice care following a six month battle with cancer.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton with Rev. Dan Gifford officiating. Organist will be Theresa Thiel with special music by Shannon McClernon.

