Bradley Raguse, 61

Bradley Raguse, age 61, of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023 surrounded by family at his residence in Wheaton under hospice care following a six month battle with cancer.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton with Rev. Dan Gifford officiating. Organist will be Theresa Thiel with special music by Shannon McClernon.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church.
Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Monson Township, rural Wheaton, following lunch. Honorary urn bearers will be Bryan Weick, Luke Griffith, Jade Gehrke, Kip Norton, Craig Hauglie, Duane Stuehrenberg, Vance Wiertzema, Rodd Beyer, Jeff Krump, Dean Holtz, Jeff Taffe and Cory Ramsey.
Bradley Gene Raguse was born on July 18, 1962 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Lyle and Gloria (Vollrath) Raguse. He was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Taylor Township and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Monson Township, rural Wheaton.
Brad graduated from Wheaton High School in 1980 and continued his education at North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, where he earned a degree in Farm Management in 1982.
On Aug. 25, 1984 Brad married Darla Hauglie at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, Minnesota.
Brad grew up on the family farm 16 miles north of Wheaton. He farmed all his life with his family and eventually moved onto the family farm where he took over the operation.
Brad loved to fish and hunt and enjoyed his trips with family and friends. He loved riding his Harley, and Darla and he went on many bike rides with friends including the Black Hills on their 25th anniversary.
Brad also got interested in dirt bike racing with his son Ryan in 2007 and still raced as of last year.
Brad loved the farm life and taught his family everything from running machinery to running for parts.
Brad was involved with Sons of the American Legion, Taylor Township Board and was a Renk Seed dealer.
Brad is survived by his wife of 38 years, Darla, of Wheaton; children Chris (Michele) Raguse of Mayville, North Dakota; Ryan Raguse (Austin Foss) of Fargo, North Dakota; and Erika (fiancé Zeb Willis) Raguse of West Fargo, North Dakota: siblings Alan Raguse of Wheaton; Craig Raguse of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; and Darcy (Suzie) Raguse of Aurora, Colorado; sister-in-law Rita Gehrke of Hoffman, Minnesota; and brother-in-law DeLyle (Colleen) Hauglie of Richton, Mississippi.
Brad was preceded in death by his grandparents Fred and Katherine Raguse and Elmer and Dorothy Vollrath.
Brad Raguse’s legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched, leaving behind a trail of cherished memories and an enduring spirit. His dedication to the land, love for his family, and the joy he found in life’s simple pleasures serve, as an inspiration to us all.
