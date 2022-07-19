Breeanna Green, 31

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Breeanna Green, 31, loving mom to Quintin, passed away on July 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.

To plant a tree in memory of Breeanna Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries