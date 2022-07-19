Breeanna Green, 31, loving mom to Quintin, passed away on July 7, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Breeanna Green, 31, loving mom to Quintin, passed away on July 7, 2022.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. with a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.
Breeanna was born in Everett, Washington, and grew up in a large family with seven siblings. There was never a dull or quiet moment in her home. She went on to achieve licensure as a massage therapist.
She gave birth to her beloved son Quintin who she raised with love and tenderness, teaching him how to be kind and care for others.
She loved to make art, and saw the world in a creative light that others might have missed. Some of her hobbies included the violin, which she was very talented at, drawing, music, and tending to her house plants. She appreciated Celtic culture and filled her home with Scottish decorations, and often said her heart was in Scotland. She will be missed by her family.
She is survived by her Grandma Judy, father Shannon Green, her siblings Benjamin Green, James Green, Katelynn Green, Bailey Jo Green, Kylie Crabtree, Kody Crabtree, and Bailey Justine Green, her son Quintin Hogness-Green, and her 7 nieces/nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother Billiette Opsal, and her grandma Caroline Landert.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, and view a livestream of Breeanna’s service, please visit www.boulgerfuneralhome.com
Copyright © 2000- • Daily News / News Monitor • 601 Dakota Ave, Wahpeton, ND 58075 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | The WAHPETON DAILY NEWS & NEWS-MONITOR are owned by Wick Communications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.