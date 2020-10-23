Brian K. Hallquist, 62, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, followed by his 6 p.m. prayer service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service.
Brian Keith Hallquist was born on July 29, 1958, to Robert and Gladys (Pearson) Hallquist in Lisbon, North Dakota, where he grew up and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1976. In 1978, Brian graduated from NDSSS in Wahpeton, obtaining a degree in electronics. Brian was employed at Minn-Dak in Wahpeton at the time of his death.
In 1979, Brian met Terri Kielb, at the Creamery in Lisbon and five years later, they were united in marriage on Aug. 11, 1984 at Trinity Lutheran Church. In 1987, Brian obtained his Master Electrician’s License which he was very proud of. The couple had two daughters while living in Lisbon. In 1993 they moved to Wahpeton and added a son to the family in 1995.
Brian’s hobbies included enjoying his camper and pontoon at Rush Lake in Minnesota where he prepared fabulous meals for his family, spoiling his grandchildren, gathering with his “hunting buddies,” and cooking breakfast for the guys at the Shack. He always had a project going, building a deck for the camper, or something at the Shack. He had a notebook of things he wanted to get done. He was also known for being funny in a crabby kind of way, and crabby in a funny kind of way, but always selfless, dependable, and caring. His family, especially grandchildren, were the light of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Gladys Hallquist.
Brian will forever be missed by his loving wife of 36 years, Terri Hallquist; children, Justine (Brandon) Braun of Mooreton, North Dakota, Shaina (Andrew) McGuire of West Fargo, North Dakota, and Wes (Breanna) Hallquist of Wyndmere, North Dakota; grandchildren Ivan, Clara, Robert, Aubree, and Hadley (arrival Feb. 2021); sisters Renetta (Steve) Bowman, Beta (Bruce) Evenson; and parent-in-laws; Gene Kielb of Cave Creek, Arizona, and Kathi Kielb of Fargo, North Dakota, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and the Hunting Shack Crew.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.