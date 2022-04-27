Brian Langseth, 67
Brian Langseth, 67, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at home on April 24, 2022, surrounded by family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation will be held at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials be made to Riverside Cemetery Association, Breckenridge, MN.
Active Pallbearers will be Ryan Leinen, Tyler Summerville, Ed Hensch, Gary Burhans, Jeff Snyder and Rory Leinen.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Barry Barth, Sam Neubauer, and all others who called him a friend.
Brian was born Jan. 29, 1955, in Breckenridge, to Verle and Geraldine “Gerry” (Matheson) Langseth. He grew up on the family farm caring for the farm animals including sheep, cattle, and horses. He often told stories of his adventures with his Shetland Ponies, enjoying time as part of the Red River Riders Saddle Club and local FFA. All while learning the ways of farming. He attended Breckenridge Public Schools, was baptized and confirmed at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge. After graduating in 1973, he went on to continue his education at the University of Crookston, Minnesota, studying agronomy.
Shortly after that Brian started farming with his dad, Verle. They expanded their farm to include sugar beets in the spring of 1974.
He was united in marriage to Karen Schreiber Aug. 27, 1982, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. They made their home on the family farm in Section 16, south of Breckenridge, the same farmstead he grew up on; Brian had dirt running through his veins and honored his calling as a farmer. He was truly a steward of the land, producing small grains, soybeans, corn, and sugar beets in their season. There wasn’t one part of the farming operation that he was not involved in and his work ethic and leadership created a well-oiled machine in the fields he loved. He and Karen raised their two children, Amanda and John, and rallied the excitement of their children to participate in many aspects of the farm.
Brian was a dedicated community member and an elected official of Breckenridge Township for many years.
When Brian wasn’t working on the farm, he could be found at various gun auctions or riding on the ranger. He collected all things John Wayne and spent many evenings watching classic movies, being especially fond of westerns and war movies featuring The Duke. Sunday afternoons playing cards and watching the Vikings were a regular occurrence, with Brian always providing a meat and cheese tray among other snacks. He also enjoyed many hours of snowmobiling and ice fishing and the annual trip to deer camp in the fall accompanied by family and friends, who he considered more like family than anything else. “If it can fit in a jar, he pickled it” – he loved pickling and canning a variety of produce and indeed, anything else that would fit in a jar.
Brian will be deeply missed by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Karen Langseth; his children, Amanda (Ryan) Crouse, and John (Tayler) Langseth; granddaughter, Emily Crouse; and siblings, Jay Langseth, Linda Manikowske, and Bette (Ellis) Doney. siblings-in-law; Sandy Marohl, Mike Schreiber, Anna (John) Anderson and Kevin (Robin) Schreiber. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Verle and Gerry Langseth; sister-in-law, Claudia Langseth; brother-in-law, Doug Marohl, and Marc Manikowske; and parents-in-law, Allen and Mary Schreiber.
The family would like to Thank Hospice of the Red River Valley for their care in the recent months, along with the entire cardiology team at Sanford.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.