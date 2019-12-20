Brian Lee Reinke, 56

Brian Lee Reinke, 56 of Hankinson, North Dakota, formerly of Kindred, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at his home in Hankinson.

Visitation will be rom 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 followed by a prayer service at 5 p.m. at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, followed by the 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, is entrusted with arrangements.

