Bruce A. Hill, 65
Bruce A. Hill, 65, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, died at Sanford Health on Broadway in Fargo on Sept. 20, 2019.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 followed by his funeral service at 12 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home. Pastor Jen Tyler will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
