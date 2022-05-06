Bruce Armond Bladow, 74, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Jan.13, 2022 at Sanford Hospital surrounded by family members.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota. Visitation will continue 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Hankinson. Inurnment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Hankinson.
Bruce Armond Bladow was born Jan. 25, 1947 in Hankinson, to Arnold and Elsie (Brunkhorst) Bladow. He grew up and lived in and around Hankinson until he completed a degree in printing at NDSSS. He moved and lived in Fargo the majority of his life.
Everyone enjoyed him and his sense of humor. He was always willing to help anyone. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, golfing, gardening, traveling, fishing and spending time at the lake. He also loved to cook and entertain, spending time with family and friends, dancing and playing cards. Another thing he looked forward to was truck driving and beet harvest each fall.
Bruce is survived by his brother Maurice and Lyle, and sister Jean (Jim) Olson, sister-in-law Mary Kay and several nephews, great nephews, great nieces and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Elsie, brother Gerald, sister-in-law LuJean and nephew Christopher.
