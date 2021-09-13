Bruce Frederick Korth, 67, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the care of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Leach Home.
Bruce was born Nov. 16, 1953 to Wilbert and Lucille (Wanek) Korth in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He attended the Detroit Lakes Technical Institute and graduated from their auto body repair program. He was a handy guy to know and held many odd and end jobs just because he could tinker and fix almost anything. Life took Bruce across the country for some time, where he settled in California awhile before moving back home to Breckenridge.
After his mother’s passing, Bruce found joy in caring for the flowers around the house, and helpful to all his neighbors. He was a Vikings fan, and enjoyed watching the games. When the flowers were cared for, and no game was on, Bruce could more than likely be found helping others with their car problems. He was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast.
He found joy feeding the turkeys down by the river and watching the birds, eagles, and deer from his backyard. He enjoyed fishing and just spending time in nature. He was just a really nice guy. He spent most of his time with his best friend Steve who managed to get him a great Hardees cheeseburger and an icee in the hospital for his last great meal. Steve was truly his greatest friend.
Bruce is survived by his sisters, Anita (Allen) Dumke, and Catherine (Tim) Peters; his nephews, Michael (Johanna) Traylor and their children, Noelle and Devon Traylor; Corey (Andrea) Buzzell and their children, Elise, Carly, and Nora Buzzell; Craig Buzzell; his best friend Steve Paquin; and his aunts and uncles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Lucille Korth; and brothers, David and Timothy Korth; his grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Bruce’s family wants to give a special thank you to the health care workers and teams from CHI Health and the Leach Home for all their work, care, and support with Bruce’s last days. Your kindness did not go unnoticed.
Joseph Vertin and Sons is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Korth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.