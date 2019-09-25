Bruce Hill, 65
Bruce Alan Hill, 65, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at Sanford Health on Broadway on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, followed by his 12 p.m. funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton. Pastor Jen Tyler will officiate the service. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Bruce was born on May 20, 1954 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Donna Minnick and Arthur Hill as their second of three children. He grew up in Minneapolis until age 15. His family relocated to Glenwood, Minnesota, where he graduated high school. He started working at Glenwood Manufacturing at 19 years old, where he oversaw shipping and receiving. It was there that he met Mike Mathre. Bruce and Mike Mathre worked a summer job in Granite Falls, Minnesota, building a bridge. They remained great friends all the way through his last days.
In 1983, Bruce moved to Tucson, Arizona, where he met the love of his life, Socorro Marie Hernandez, at Tucson College of Business where he received his associate degree for architectural design and drafting. Together they raised four beautiful kids, Cynthia, Annette, Molly and Michael. Bruce moved his family to Escondido, California, in 1987. He was a foreman construction worker and heavy equipment operator. He loved to weld, do mechanical engine work on job sites, and run big kid toys. At the age of 25, he bought a Peterbilt semi and drove cross country trucking. He loved seeing the country while he was a trucker and coming home to buy new toys to have fun with.
In 2000, he moved to Florida to rekindle his passion of trucking, without the obligation of leaving his family, by becoming a truck dispatcher. Florida allowed him to engage in his love of aquatic animals and activities like free diving. He would take his family to natural springs with caves to taking charter boats off the gulf in Key West.
In 2015, he moved to Wahpeton to be close to his son, Mike, and work as a dispatcher at Minn-Dak.
Bruce loved hunting, fishing and scuba diving. You could often find him outdoors with and his friends going exploring, jumping off 100-foot cliffs, and taking in the beautiful scenery.
He was a man of unconditional love for his kids, family, and friends. He wouldn’t hesitate to help a loved one in need. He fiercely protected and lovingly shared.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Arthur Hill; uncle, Ron Minnick; and aunt, Peggie Lehrke.
Bruce is survived by his children, Cynthia (Jamie), Annette, Molly, and Michael (Chantal); mother, Donna Gallo; brother, Ray Hill; sister, Debra Wharton; grandchildren, Isaiah Hill, Jalen Hill, Jace Hill, Josiah, Jaime Jr, Andres. Marcel, Dominic, Marissa, Francisco Jr., Desiree, Jacob, Priscilla, Jonathan Jr., Vanessa, Joshua, Mia; nephew, Chris; niece, Julie; special friends, the Mathre family; and his loved one Socorro.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
