Bruce Karol Baldner, 73
Bruce Karol Baldner, 73, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2020, in Bakersfield, California.
Bruce was born on Oct. 3, 1946 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, the first child of Earl and Frances (Althoff) Baldner, of Mooreton, North Dakota. Bruce spent his first 12 years in North Dakota where he loved visiting with his uncles, aunts, and cousins on nearby farms. In 1958, the family moved to southern California where Bruce went to school at St. Catherine of Siena in Reseda, and later Alemany High School in Mission Hills.
At the age of 18, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served much of the next four years in Izmir, Turkey. After serving in the military, he worked for Von’s grocery and found his final career in computer technology working for Ray Morgan, Inc.
His daughter, Karie (Baldner) Ricard, has many fond memories of her father. They shared a love of music, movies and sports. For many years Bruce coached Karie’s softball teams. Bruce inherited a lifelong love of the L.A. Dodgers from his parents, which he shared with his brother Alan.
After the death of his parents, Bruce became the “family steward” maintaining close ties with his daughter siblings and large extended family.
Bruce is survived by his daughter Karie (Todd) Baldner-Ricard, his granddaughter Ruby, his sister Mary Beth (Woolrick) Bennett, and two brothers Kent (Jen) Baldner, and Alan Baldner.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be held at later date. Please contact Karie Ricard by email at karie.nielsen@gmail.com for information regarding the services.
