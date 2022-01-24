Purchase Access

Bruce “Kirsch” Bladow, 74 of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Sanford Health, Fargo. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

