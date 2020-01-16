Bruce Olson, 66

Bruce Olson, 66, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 followed by his funeral service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, North Dakota. Rev. John Andrews will officiate the service. Burial will be at a later date at Foxhome Cemetery in Foxhome, Minnesota.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

