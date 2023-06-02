Bruce Rettig, 65

Bruce John Rettig, affectionately known as “Spoon,” passed away at home on May 3, 2023, at the age of 65.
His Celebration of Life will be held at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, beginning with a visitation at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. He will then be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Following burial there will be a gathering at Casey’s Bar, Breckenridge.
Bruce was raised in Breckenridge by his parents and Granny (Grace Pelvit). He is remembered for his athletic abilities. He loved basketball and tennis and was an avid player throughout his life. He attended and graduated from Breckenridge High School and North Dakota State School of Science, Wahpeton.
In 1989, Bruce was married to Julie Carlson in Breckenridge, Minnesota. In 1993 they were blessed with a son, Ryan Kenneth Rettig.
Bruce loved his son and found great joy spending time with him, especially at the lake. He shared his athletic abilities with Ryan and enjoyed watching him play sports. He loved his grandchildren. These are memories that Ryan will always treasure.
For many years, Bruce worked for 3M/Imation but always made time to enjoy his days off. He also worked for Heitkamp Construction and Maack farms.
Bruce is survived by his son, Ryan (Laura) Rettig, his grandchildren, Henry, Charlie and Nora, siblings; Paul Rettig, Jeanie (Dennis) Hoffbuhr and Steven Rettig; as well as his stepmother, Diane Rettig, stepbrother, Tom (Alexis) Barkwell and stepsister, Kathy Hertzig. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bruce is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Nancy Rettig and Gerald Rettig and mother in law, Lois Carlson.
Spoon touched many lives during his time with us; he will always be remembered for his kind heart and fun-loving spirit. He will be missed immensely by those who knew him best but never forgotten.
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Rettig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.