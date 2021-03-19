Bruce Thompson, 76

Bruce Leslie Thompson, the son of Ole Thoralf Thompson and Ruth (Solberg) Thompson, was born July 7, 1944 in Rolette, North Dakota. He passed away at the age 76 years on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Hankinson, North Dakota.
My dad was raised on the rural Rolette home of his parents and graduated from Wolford High School in 1962. He completed his education at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, for auto mechanics.
In dad’s earlier years, he worked at Easterland Implement in Le Sueur, Minnesota, Year Round Cab in Mankato, Minnesota, then became a mechanic for Green Giant. He was united in marriage to Peggy (Nagel) Thompson in 1967 and they returned to North Dakota to farm the family land, and later divorced.
He then started his own business, Thompson Dirt Works Excavating of rural Rolette, a small business he took a lot of pride in. On weekends, he enjoyed helping out at Biliske Auctioneers of Buxton, North Dakota. He then moved to Hankinson, North Dakota, and worked for Wanzek Construction and then for the city of Hankinson, managing the city landfill.
My dad was a true scrapper by heart. Part of scrapping is feeling useful. It keeps you busy. You get money. You meet new people. You’re being resourceful. I have never realized the actual skills required to know what in a washing machine is worth money, and how to get at it. He knew … a very respectful way to earn a dollar.
My dad enjoyed meeting new people and was willing to strike up a conversation with anyone. He was proud to know that he passed his lefse-making skills down to his grandkids. Doing puzzles will never feel the same again because from the day you passed, there will forever be missing pieces. My dad will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
Bruce will be loved and remembered by his sons Wayne, Michael, Kevin (Cara) and Brian (Christy) Thompson, daughter Lisa Thompson (Roger), his grandchildren Breanna and Alexis Thompson, Jenna Jordyn, Jacob and Emily Thompson, Cody Hoffart, Levi Pollman and Daniell Thompson, Allison (Dave) Zelaya, Brenna, Jada (Jumar) and Clayton Stone, great-granddaughter Ne’veya Thompson, sister Arliss Wells, niece Crista Swenson and nephew Jase Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Harien and twin granddaughters Maggie and Samantha.
Graveside memorial services will be held at the Ox Creek Cemetery, Rolette, at a later date. Notice will be announced prior to service.
