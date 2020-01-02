Bryan Scott Gabel, 58
Bryan Scott Gabel, 58 of Milnor, North Dakota, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Sanford Palliative Care, Fargo, North Dakota.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at St. Arnold’s Catholic Church, Milnor. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Hankinson, North Dakota.
Frank Family Funeral Home, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
