Bryant Kressin, 69

Bryant Kressin, 69, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Sanford Health on Broadway, Fargo, North Dakota.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from followed by his memorial service at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with Pastor Lyle Kath officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.

