Burt John Kurtz, 49, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away suddenly at Lake Region Healthcare, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 followed by his funeral service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A livestream of his service will be available on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural Fairmount. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help with expenses.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
