C. Maxine Hanson, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family service. Pastor Mark Manning will be officiating and burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
C. Maxine Hanson was born in Harriman, Tennessee, on Nov. 8, 1933, the youngest of seven children to Arthur and Goldie (Collins) Murphy. She grew up there and later graduated from So. Harriman High School. After graduating high school, she worked at Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman for three years until moving to Minnesota in 1954 to be closer to Edna, her sister.
In 1957, Maxine was introduced to Roy V. Hanson and they were united in marriage a few years later. They made their home in Breckenridge and during this time, Maxine worked for 3M from 1977 to 1988. Maxine also enjoyed helping and spending time with Roy as they owned and operated his laundry mat and vending machine businesses. After Roy passed away on Oct. 18, 2007, Maxine continued to live in the home before moving to an apartment. Most recently, she resided at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge.
Maxine was a member of Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, and participated in many of the church functions. She often was an Altar Guild, helped fold mail, and Sarah’s Circle and quilting. She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary No. 2766 and their treasurer for 19 years and was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary since 1962.
Throughout the years, Maxine was an avid gardener and loved tending to her flowers. She used her creativity to embroider dish towels that she frequently gifted to her loved ones. In her spare time, she could be found finishing her latest puzzle, baking cookies, or reading. Tennessee always held a special place in Maxine’s heart; she looked forward to her trips there to visit her relatives.
Maxine will be greatly missed by her godchild, Brad Greenquist; special niece and caretaker, Susie Whitney; sister-in-law, Glenna Murphy-Morgan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Hanson; parents, Arthur and Goldie Murphy; brothers, Lawrence Murphy, Clarence Murphy, Ralph Murphy, and Robert Murphy; sisters, Mary Edna Craig and Audrey Phillips.
