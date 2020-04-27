C. Maxine Hanson, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The visitation will be held from 10 a.m to 11 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family service. Pastor Mark Manning will be officiating and burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

