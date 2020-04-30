C. Maxine Hanson, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
The visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family service. Pastor Mark Manning officiated the service and the burial was held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Hanson; parents, Arthur and Goldie Murphy; brothers, Lawrence Murphy, Clarence Murphy, Ralph Murphy, and Robert Murphy; sisters, Mary Edna Craig and Audrey Phillips.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.