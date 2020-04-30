C. Maxine Hanson, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

The visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, May 1, 2020, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a private family service. Pastor Mark Manning officiated the service and the burial was held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Hanson; parents, Arthur and Goldie Murphy; brothers, Lawrence Murphy, Clarence Murphy, Ralph Murphy, and Robert Murphy; sisters, Mary Edna Craig and Audrey Phillips.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

