Carol Ann Deaton, 75
It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Ann Deaton announces her passing after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the age of 75 in Gresham, Oregon.
Carol was born on Nov. 13, 1943 in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Otto and Martha (Doleshy) Gutzmer.
Carol married Gerald Gullickson on Aug. 17, 1959 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. They had three children. Jerry Lee, Jeff, and Marsha. They divorced in 1970.
She married Dennis “Deak” Deaton on May 5, 1986. They lived a happy and complete life together in Portland and Prineville, Oregon until his death on May 11, 2018 in Prineville, Oregon.
Carol is survived by two children, Jeff (Edith) Gullickson of Elbow Lake, Minnesota; Marsha (Bill) Umlauf of New Richmond, Wisconsin; one stepson, Richard Deaton of Portland, Oregon; sister Leona “Lee” Walker, Bismarck, North Dakota; five grandchildren (Kristina Wallace, Megan Mickelson, Ashley Umlauf, Ryan Gullickson and Cassidy Deaton); one great-granddaughter (Makenna Mickelson), three great-grandsons (Rickey Wallace III, Dakota Gibson & Domnick Wallace) and great-granddaughter Mickelson, due to be born late August 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Martha; her husband, “Deak”; her son Jerry Lee; five brothers, Eugene “Gene,” Gordon “Johnnie,” Warren “Pete,” Dennis “Butch” and Richard “Dick” Gutzmer and sister Ruth Ostern.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dorina’s Adult Foster Home of Gresham, Oregon, Mt. Hood Hospice of Sandy, Oregon, and Neptune Cremation Service of Happy Valley, Oregon. Dorina’s compassion and friendship with Carol made a big difference in her life that will always be remembered by her family.
Honoring Carol’s wishes, no memorial service will be performed. However, she will be interred next to her husband Deak at Howard Cemetery outside of Prineville, Oregon.
