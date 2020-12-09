Carol “Susan” Keogh, 87, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, formerly Waubun, Minnesota, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at her son’s home in Thief River Falls, under the loving care of family and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waubun. Following all COVID-19 safety protocols, social distancing will be practiced, and all must wear a mask to participate. Burial will be held at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery in Mahnomen, Minnesota.
For those not comfortable attending in person, the funeral service will be recorded and available for viewing shortly after the funeral.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Mahnomen.
