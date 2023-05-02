Carol Laddusaw, 82

Carol A. Laddusaw, 82, of Hawley, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.

Carol Ann Gaulrapp was born on Nov. 27, 1940, to George and Mary (Finke) Gaulrapp in Wheaton, Minnesota. She attended school in Wheaton and graduated in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart Ronald Laddusaw on June 6, 1959. Together they raised five wonderful children.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Laddusaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries