Carol Laddusaw, 82

Carol A. Laddusaw, 82, of Hawley, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota.
Carol Ann Gaulrapp was born on Nov. 27, 1940, to George and Mary (Finke) Gaulrapp in Wheaton, Minnesota. She attended school in Wheaton and graduated in 1958. She married her high school sweetheart Ronald Laddusaw on June 6, 1959. Together they raised five wonderful children.
Ron and Carol lived in many places as they moved about for Ron’s job in the grocery industry. They landed in Hawley in 1979 where they bought their own store and made Hawley their permanent home.
Carol was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church since day one. She was very active in her younger years and also was the instigator of the “Turkey” dinners which she brought from her former parish in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
They wintered as snowbirds in Mesa, AZ, for many years after retirement and loved it there.
Carol loved putting puzzles together, playing cards whenever she could with whoever would play with her. Don’t forget the casinos; she was always ready to go when someone asked. She also loved football and was at the TV every Sunday hoping the Vikings would make a good showing. Her family was a big part of her life and she loved being around all of them.
She is survived by her five children, Anthony (Rhonda), Michael (Lori), Ronna (Norbert) Althoff, Matthew (Mary) and Marnie (Chad) Slager; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four sisters and one brother.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; her parents; grandchild, Nichole; great-grandchild, Benjamin; and three brothers.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 5, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Hawley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Hawley.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.