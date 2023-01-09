Carol M. Bottchen never knew a stranger, made everyone feel welcome, laughed often and encouraged all she loved to be the best that they could be. 

Formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, Carol was born on Nov. 19, 1941, to Paul and Selma Fiechtner in Edgeley, North Dakota. She was raised on a farm near Monango, North Dakota, where she learned to work hard and attended school, graduating as valedictorian in 1959. Carol was a cheerleader and basketball player, always proud that she still maintained the record for high score in a game at 39 points. 

