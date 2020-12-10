Carol Meyer, 72

Carol M. Meyer, 72, Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in her home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Eggers Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Carol Marie (Bucklin) Meyer was born Feb. 21, 1948, in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Lyle and Alvera (Deutsch) Bucklin. She attended school at Sisseton Public School through the fifth grade. The family moved in 1958 to Breckenridge, where she attended high school.
In 1969 Carol married Charles H. Meyer in Sisseton. Together they raised six children. Carol worked as a CNA, a secretary at St. Mary's School and 25 years in dining services at NDSCS in Wahpeton, North Dakota, until she retired in 2012.
Carol enjoyed spending time with her children and many grandchildren and was proud to become a great-great-grandmother. She looked forward to all her visits with her siblings. Carol loved to bake and was known for making an enormous amount of Christmas goodies every year for her family. She enjoyed the occasional trip to the casino and coffee with her friends. She was also very crafty and always had some project she was working on from wire angels to scrapbooking.
Survivors include her children, Mike Meyer of Perham, Minnesota, Theresa Arend and Dale Pederson of Battle Lake, Minnesota, Donna and John Salvevold of Battle Lake, Dallas and Kristi Meyer of Ottertail, Minnesota, and April Meyer and Todd Haarstick of Breckenridge; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; three sisters, Patty Christensen of Rosholt, Bev and Keith Falken of Rosholt, and Colleen and Dale Keller of Gwinner, North Dakota; and one brother, Roger and Barb Bucklin of Owensboro, Kentucky.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Chuck; her son, Dan; her daughters-in-law, Mary Meyer and Patty Meyer; and two grandsons, Ryan Meyer and Riley Salvevold.
The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
