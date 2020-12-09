Carol M. Meyer, 72, Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in her home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Breckenridge. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.

